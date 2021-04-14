LATEST

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mankoji and others coming to avoid wasting Khanderao and Ahilya. The goons run away. Mankoji hugs Ahilya and says thank God, you’re effective. He asks the place is Gangoba. They fear. The goons attempt to kill Gangoba. Mankoji and the villagers come and save Gangoba’s life. Gangoba is simply too wounded. Mankoji holds him. Gangoba asks how is Khanderao. Mankoji says he’s effective, they’re protected. He sees the lifeless our bodies there. He will get tensed. Mankoji brings Gangoba, Ahilya and Khanderao to the village. Gangoba thanks Mankoji for saving them.

Mankoji says Lord has made us attain you on time, we’re fortunate that we might show you how to. Sushila hugs Ahilya. She says we are going to do a puja tomorrow. Gangoba thinks to tell Malhar concerning the assault, who could be behind this. Dhana ji and Gunu ji have a chat. Gunu ji says our plan didn’t work out, however Yesha ji will assist us, that plan will work. Dhana ji says sure, however I didn’t want to take that path, if Khanderao died within the jungle, then Malhar would have made you his inheritor, the individuals would have accepted you. Gunu ji says I do know, however we have now to take Nizam’s assist to get the throne, individuals should settle for me because the king. Dhana ji says let something occur till we achieve our purpose. Ahilya is with Sushila. She says I used to be harm and scared, I believed I might see you or not, however dad got here there, even Khanderao bravely fought them.

Mankoji laughs and says you’re no much less courageous, Khanderao was praising her, how she discovered the way in which to the village, she has actually grow to be a queen, she has learnt to face robust conditions on this age. Ahilya says I simply needed to stick with you, I didn’t want to grow to be a queen. Mankoji asks her to take relaxation. She asks him to take a seat together with her for a while. He says you’ll speak non cease. Mankoji and Sushila exit. She says Ahilya didn’t want to grow to be a queen, we might have gotten her married within the village, she would have stayed near us. He says her destiny has modified to get married in a royal household. Sushila says however there are issues additionally, she was attacked. He says don’t assume so, Shiv can also be with Ahilya. Its morning, Sushila appears for Ahilya.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Amena

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
8
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top