Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Mankoji and others coming to avoid wasting Khanderao and Ahilya. The goons run away. Mankoji hugs Ahilya and says thank God, you’re effective. He asks the place is Gangoba. They fear. The goons attempt to kill Gangoba. Mankoji and the villagers come and save Gangoba’s life. Gangoba is simply too wounded. Mankoji holds him. Gangoba asks how is Khanderao. Mankoji says he’s effective, they’re protected. He sees the lifeless our bodies there. He will get tensed. Mankoji brings Gangoba, Ahilya and Khanderao to the village. Gangoba thanks Mankoji for saving them.

Mankoji says Lord has made us attain you on time, we’re fortunate that we might show you how to. Sushila hugs Ahilya. She says we are going to do a puja tomorrow. Gangoba thinks to tell Malhar concerning the assault, who could be behind this. Dhana ji and Gunu ji have a chat. Gunu ji says our plan didn’t work out, however Yesha ji will assist us, that plan will work. Dhana ji says sure, however I didn’t want to take that path, if Khanderao died within the jungle, then Malhar would have made you his inheritor, the individuals would have accepted you. Gunu ji says I do know, however we have now to take Nizam’s assist to get the throne, individuals should settle for me because the king. Dhana ji says let something occur till we achieve our purpose. Ahilya is with Sushila. She says I used to be harm and scared, I believed I might see you or not, however dad got here there, even Khanderao bravely fought them.

Mankoji laughs and says you’re no much less courageous, Khanderao was praising her, how she discovered the way in which to the village, she has actually grow to be a queen, she has learnt to face robust conditions on this age. Ahilya says I simply needed to stick with you, I didn’t want to grow to be a queen. Mankoji asks her to take relaxation. She asks him to take a seat together with her for a while. He says you’ll speak non cease. Mankoji and Sushila exit. She says Ahilya didn’t want to grow to be a queen, we might have gotten her married within the village, she would have stayed near us. He says her destiny has modified to get married in a royal household. Sushila says however there are issues additionally, she was attacked. He says don’t assume so, Shiv can also be with Ahilya. Its morning, Sushila appears for Ahilya.

