Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Malhar appreciates Khanderao

The Episode starts with Malhar cooking the food with the servants’ help. Everyone comes. Malhar reminds them old things. He says I had made food on the way to Khanderao’s uncle’s place, Khanderao praised the food a lot. Khanderao says I remember, I have never eaten such tasty food. Malhar says I thought if my son loves the food made by me, then why don’t I cook food for him, its a big moment of joy. He asks Khanderao to see. Khanderao sees the food. Khanderao says you made all this for me. Malhar says yes, its all of your choice. Khanderao says how did you know I wanted to eat this. Malhar says I m your dad. Gautama asks Khanderao not to eat a lot at night.

Malhar says he is a growing kid, he can digest it, we got today’s success because of Khanderao, if he didn’t find Renu on time, then we would have not got saved, if Renu and Ahilya didn’t alert us, then we all would have died, I was doubting that things aren’t like its appearing, but if we didn’t get the info on time, then everything would have got ruined, right thing has to be done on right time, else it has no value, when I recollected this mantra, then I made food to appreciate my son. Khanderao smiles. Malhar makes Khanderao eat a lot. They all smile. Malhar feeds Khanderao by his hands. Gautama gets surprised. Malhar wipes Khanderao’s tears. Ahilya smiles. Gautama also cries happily.

Its morning, Ahilya thanks Lord that Khanderao and Malhar are happy. Gautama comes and asks the servants to clean the room. Ahilya asks where is Khanderao, he isn’t here. Gautama says yes, don’t know why he gets upset, he leaves from the room. Ahilya asks do you know where is he. Gautama says yes, I know, but he asked me not to tell you. Ahilya asks but why. Gautama says there are 100 reasons that made him run away from you, you should know what he dislikes about you. Ahilya says but I have apologized to him, I want to befriend him. Gautama says try to not make mistakes, a woman should just get stubborn for her husband’s prosperity and bright future, when you do this, I will believe you that you are really feeling sorry and want to patch up with him.

Malhar is in Darbar. Khanderao plays. Malhar says we know that Nizam’s spies are laying big traps. He sees Khanderao sitting lost. He asks Gangoba to handle the security. He goes. Tukoji asks Khanderao to get involved in the matters. Khanderao says you don’t have time to talk to me, what will I talk in these matters. Tukoji asks why did you come here so early, what happened. Khanderao says I won’t go to my room. Tukoji asks what is it, I m your elder brother, you can share your problem, I can understand you, you want to stay away from Ahilya, you are avoiding her, Ahilya is determined to reach you some how, you can’t hide from her. Ahilya looks for Khanderao. She asks Renu about him. She tells whatever Gautama told her. Renu says think where he goes everywhere, his fav place. Ahilya says he can go anywhere. Renu says Malhar goes to Darbar, Gautama goes to kitchen. Ahilya says yes, I know a place where he surely goes, I will convince him surely, I will bring happiness on his face. She smiles.

She sees Khanderao with Guru ji. Khanderao learns the shloks. Ahilya says I found him, I will stay here and wait for him, else he can disappear again. Guru ji tells the meaning of shlok. Khanderao sees Ahilya. Guru ji asks him to write it and show. Khanderao nods and writes. He loses focus and sees Ahilya. Guru ji asks where is your focus, you couldn’t write any shlok. Khanderao says its tough to remember it. Guru ji says practice is needed, practice makes every difficulty easy, shivling is made by the toughest stone, but the water drops falling on day on it makes a mark on it, think why does this happen, its non stop practice, you need practice in education also, you won’t face difficulty in learning. Ahilya thinks of it.



Guru ji asks Khanderao what’s the life’s motive, who asked this question and to whom. Ahilya says its easy question, if Khanderao looks at me, then I can help him. She signs Ahilya. Malhar looks at her and calls her inside. He asks her do you know this./strong>

