Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ahilya asking Mankoji in regards to the schooling rights. Khanderao interrupts her and asks her to search out his ring. She goes to search out the ring. He asks what have been you speaking to your dad. She asks why shall I let you know, do I ask you once you discuss to Gautama, we’ll discover the ring first. He says no want. He wears the ring. She asks did you lie in regards to the ring. He says I understood what you imply to say, you wished to be taught Shri alphabet, you might be convincing your dad, proper. She says schooling is imp, we don’t get sensibility with out it, why doesn’t everybody have a proper on schooling. He says mum is correct, you wish to get equal to me in each matter and push me again, proper. She says no, I wish to let you know what we get from schooling. He says you’re a woman even right here, women can’t research there and right here additionally. She says no, my dad loves me lots, he’ll let me research, I can do something right here. He says flawed, your dad gained’t allow you. She says no approach. He says guess on it, in case your dad agrees, then I can’t inform anybody that mum is indignant on you about research, if I m proper, then you’ll by no means discuss of schooling. She agrees.

