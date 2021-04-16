Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya expresses her feelings to Renu – TMT Updates

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Dwarka asking what did you say, do I need to see Khanderao useless. Gautama cries and says I m sorry, I didn’t imply to see that. Dwarka says now we have seen quite a lot of issues collectively, now we have seen this haveli getting constructed and rising, nothing will occur to Khanderao and household, we is not going to have bloodshed in our household, don’t fear, he’s effective. She consoles Gautama. Khandoba says you probably did good to do the puja. Mankoji says the kids acquired a brand new life, did you inform Malhar concerning the assault. Gangoba says sure, I’ve despatched a message to Malhar and Gautama. Mankoji asks who’s the enemy, are you aware. Gangoba says you’re apprehensive for Ahilya, she is the long run queen, you recognize a king has royal life, he has enemies as nicely, it’s important to get routine about it. Mankoji says I need to ask you one thing, for those who don’t really feel unhealthy, Ahilya is introduced up in a unique background, did she study every part within the palace.

Gangoba says Ahilya is the bahu of the holkar household, I can’t inform something about her, however I need to inform one thing. Ahilya passes by the varsity and stops. She sees the boys finding out. She asks the trainer did any lady right here. The person says what is going to ladies do right here, they must handle the kitchen and household. Ahilya recollects Khanderao and Sushila’s phrases. She goes. She hears Renu’s screams. She goes in and sees Aaji beating Renu. She hugs Renu and says don’t beat her. The person asks Ahilya is she damage. Ahilya says no, however Renu is damage, why didn’t you inform your mum. Aaji says Renu has touched garments meant for my son in legislation, Renu is a widow, she will’t contact something and make it inauspicious. Ahilya says even that tailor’s spouse is useless, he has touched the material to sew. Aaji says he’s a person, Renu is a widow. Ahilya asks why are guidelines completely different for women and men, don’t you suppose its flawed.

Renu’s mum says Ahilya has grow to be a queen, she is going to study issues. Aaji says everybody has to comply with the principles, the garments are ineffective, burn it, it will probably’t be used for the wedding. They burn the garments. Ahilya cries and does the help to Renu’s wounds. Renu says I’ve to tolerate all this, you don’t get upset, inform me, how is everybody in your sasural, it might be an enormous palace, proper, you’d be completely happy, you’re going to get good garments, jewelry, would have servants, you’re a queen, everybody would take heed to you. Ahilya cries and says no, I m a queen, however ladies can’t do something by personal want, what did I get by turning into a queen, a boy can research, however I can’t, your husband has died, tailor’s spouse has died, he can contact garments, however you’ll be able to’t contact it, you bought overwhelmed up, you get meals simply as soon as a day. Renu cries. Ahilya says I really feel that if we weren’t ladies, then life can be straightforward, its unhealthy to be ladies, like we did a criminal offense. Renu hugs her. They cry.

Yesha ji passes the swords to his males. He says Malhar’s safety will go waste, he has safety across the palace, however his household is in threat, we are going to play blood holi. Harku bai comes. She sees the employees. She asks is the work occurring nicely. The person asks her to not fear. His dagger falls. She turns and says I didn’t understand that keys fell down. She goes. Sushila makes prayers. Mankoji comes. Sushila says there may be a lot to speak. He jokes on Gangoba asking maths inquiries to the youngsters. Gangoba asks Khanderao and Ahilya’s brothers to seek out out the reply to the maths puzzle. Ahilya comes. Mankoji says I used to be ready for you. Her brother says dad can do something for her. Mankoji says I’ll fulfill her want, I’ve only one daughter, I can do something for her. She thinks I used to be apprehensive for no cause.



Precap:

Ahilya says I need to research, I like to review, you clarify nicely. Mankoji will get apprehensive. She asks him to speak to Malhar. Khanderao and Gangoba look on.

Replace Credit score to: Amena