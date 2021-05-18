Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya answers the questions

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Ahilya standing out and seeing the test beginning. Guru ji says we will begin the test, tell me, from which granth is this shlok. He tells the shlok. Malhar and Gautama look on. Khanderao thinks and answers. Everyone smiles. Guru ji asks about other shlok. Ahilya knows the answer. Khanderao answers Guru ji. Ahilya says I have also given the right answer. Guru ji says I will ask you about Mahabharat. Khanderao thinks its a big chapter, don’t know what will Guru ji ask. Guru ji asks what’s the life’s motive, who asked this question and to whom, and what answer did he get. Ahilya says Guru ji was teaching this yesterday, its such an easy question. Guru ji asks Khanderao to say, he should remember this answer, he had taught this 3 days back. Ahilya says Khanderao would be tensed seeing Malhar, if he looks at me once, then I can help him, but it will be cheating, its bad to help someone in test, but he is my husband, its not bad to help husband, its a wife’s duty. She prays. She waves to Khanderao.

She tries to say the answer. He doesn’t understand. Malhar sees Ahilya at the door. He asks Ahilya, do you know the answer. Guru ji says its a tough question, how can she know the answer. Malhar says she will answer this question also. He asks her to come inside. He asks her do you know who asked this question and to whom. She says yes, I know it well, Yaksh had asked this to Yudhistir. Malhar says then you would know the answer given by Yudhistir. She says yes, Yudhistir said life’s motive is to know the consciousness, that’s free from the bound of life and death, this is the Moksh of life. Guru ji asks did you read Mahabharat. Ahilya says no, I don’t know it, when you used to teach Khanderao, I used to sit outside and hear it, I remember it. Guru ji says unique, you remember everything by just listening to it, you have an amazing memory. Malhar smiles. Gautama says we shall focus on Khanderao’s test, he will answer the next question. Guru ji asks what did Yudhistir answer Yaksh about the birth’s motive. Khanderao thinks if I don’t answer, then dad will get angry and scold me in front of Guru ji. Gautama gets up. Malhar stops her. Gautama asks Khanderao to answer, what is he thinking, he has studied everything well, right.

Khanderao thinks if Ahilya gives the answer, then I will be scolded, dad will praise her and insult me. Guru ji asks Khanderao to answer. He says maybe you don’t remember the answer. Malhar says Ahilya, do you know this answer also. Ahilya says yes, Yudhistir… She sees Gautama and gets silent. Malhar asks Ahilya to say it. Ahilya says yes, Yudhistir said that desires and deeds are the reason for birth. Guru ji says I can’t be Dronacharya, but you are the next birth of Eklavya, I didn’t teach you ever, but you have learnt everything, amazing, Maa Saraswati has blessed you. Gautama says Khanderao is having difficulty in answering about Mahabharat, ask him anything else, like Maths, he will answer it soon. Guru ji asks Khanderao. Khanderao is lost. Ahilya counts on her fingers. She nods. Guru ji furthers asks Khanderao. Khanderao doesn’t answer. Malhar sees Ahilya answering and smiles. Gautama and Khanderao make a face. Guru ji gets surprised hearing Ahilya. He says great, amazing, I didn’t see a student like you in my life, you have gained knowledge without a Guru. Malhar smiles happily and goes to Ahilya. He says amazing, I know Khanderao is upset with you, you started sitting outside his class to convince him, you learnt all this, Maa Saraswati would have made you fight with him, to bring your avatar in front of you, smart, dedicated and determined, Holkar family’s Sunbai, Ahilya.

Ahilya smiles. Guru ji says the person who has Divya spirit, she can show such a miracle, Maa Saraswati has blessed Ahilya. Ahilya thinks I just wanted to help Khanderao, I made him upset. Malhar says bravo Ahilya. Khanderao thinks Malhar didn’t praise me, Ahilya came in between. Gautama asks Guru ji to ask more questions to Khanderao. Khanderao says test is over, I don’t want to give any more answers. He leaves and sees Yamuna at the door.

Yamuna smiles and goes. Malhar says don’t feel bad of Khanderao’s words, maybe he didn’t practice well, take his re-test after some days of practice. Ahilya thinks Khanderao will not talk to me now, Gautama will also scold me. Yamuna comes to Dwarka and says your future will be spoiled. Bana applies the lep to her face. She says I m not Dwarka, I m Bana. Yamuna asks where is Dwarka. Bana asks what happened, tell me. Yamuna says its about Khanderao and Ahilya. Khanderao says get my horse, I m going out. Tukoji asks where are you going at this time. Khanderao cries and says no one cares for me.

Tukoji says everyone cares, you were attacked before, you can’t go out, calm down. He hugs Khanderao. Khanderao says let me go, don’t stop me. Dwarka asks how did the attack happen in the haveli, so many people came inside, how. Gunu ji says Nizam’s soldiers had planned it. She says tell me what I don’t know, Malhar went to Pune, Gangoba, Khanderao and Ahilya went to Chondi, you and your dad were here, you were responsible for the security, I had seen you talking with the soldiers, how shall I believe that you didn’t know anything about the enemies. He asks what do you want to say, you are doubting me and my dad. Tukoji says tell me what happened. Ahilya comes there. She signs Tukoji.



Precap:

Ahilya asks Khanderao to listen. He says you always try to get equal to me, I failed today because of you. Ahilya cries and says he won’t talk to me. Tukoji says there is one way. He tells something. She asks will he agree this way. He nods.

