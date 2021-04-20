Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, 20th April 2021, Written Update: Ahilya’s Request

Right here we’re again with the written replace of the Sony TV serial named “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai”. The episode begins with Dwarka as she asks Gautam that what did he say. She says that he thinks that she needs to see lifeless Khanderao. Gautam begins crying and says he didn’t need to say like and apologizes to her. Dwarka says that they’ve seen quite a bit collectively. She says this mansion was constructed and grown in entrance of them. She says that nothing goes to occur with Khanderao and tries to consoles him. Khandoba appreciates that she performs worship.

Mankoji says worship is vital to do as the youngsters have come out from a really massive issue. He asks if he informs Gautam in regards to the assault which has occurred. After that, Gangoba asks if he’s tensed about Ahilya as she’s going to turn out to be the queen sooner or later. Mankoji says to her that she very properly is aware of if a king lives a royal life then that king additionally has rivals. Mankoji asks her if she doesn’t thoughts then might he asks one thing. She says sure. She says Ahilya has lived completely in a special ambiance so did she in a position to perceive the palace issues.

Gangoba says she will be able to’t focus on something about Ahilya as she is Holkar Household’s bahu. She says she needs to share one thing together with her. She says when Ahilya accomplished her college as soon as she questions the trainer that why the women are usually not right here for research. The trainer solutions her that this place isn’t for ladies as they’re made for family work. On the opposite facet, Ahilya overhears Renu’s voice and finds that her mother-in-law was beating her for touching the garments. Ahilya goes to them and says why she is thrashing her. She says that she touched her son-in-law’s garments which is inauspicious as she is a widow.

Ahilya says the tailor's spouse additionally died however he stitches the garments. She says he can contact and sew as he's a person. She says why do they make such a distinction between a person and a girl. She says she ought to know that it isn't proper. Within the subsequent scene, Harkubai comes and notices the employees. She asks them if every part goes properly or not. After that, Mankoji makes enjoyable of Gangoba when she asks a query to the children associated to maths topic. She asks Ahilya's brother and Khanderao to resolve the query.