Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 21 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya’s Support To Khanderao

The upcoming episode of “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on twenty first April 2021 is able to amuse the viewers with its historic script. Today the makers are specializing in the historic or mythological theme relatively than the everyday saas, Bahu, and Vamp theme and this present is especially specializing in the lifetime of Ahilyabai Holkar. The function of Ahilyabai Holkar is performed by the kid artist Aditi Jaltare and he or she is superbly portraying the function of Ahilyabai Holkar and the challenges she confronted in her in-law’s home. The audiences take pleasure in her function and eagerly wait to look at every episode of the present.

Let’s see what new drama is unfolding within the upcoming episode of the present, the viewers already watched within the earlier episode that Ahilya is within the jungle and it’s very darkish there and he or she could be very scared and praying from the God she says I simply solely wish to examine and why there’s quite a lot of bother is coming between this? She is repeatedly crying and praying from God and the terrifying voices of the wild animals are coming from each aspect of the jungle.

On the opposite aspect, Ahilya’s household is nervous about her and ready for her to come back again dwelling. An individual known as Sushila and when she turns round she says The place is Ahilya and he or she begins wanting all over the place after which the particular person says Is she not come but? On this reply, she says no she will not be come but after which the person says I assumed she can be again by now but as I’ve seen her all over the place and that’s why I got here again dwelling as I’ve seen her all over the place so I got here again dwelling to this point she should have returned.

Sushila says do you verify in Renu’s home she is likely to be there however the man says she already left her home within the afternoon and the villagers had seen her. In actual fact, I had additionally checked in her Shiva temple on the banks of the river. On the one hand, Ahilya’s household is nervous about her and on the opposite aspect, Ahilya is caught within the harmful forest between the wild animals. How she can be going to secure from this horrifying scenario and when her household will get to learn about it. To know the reply to this query the readers want to attend for the subsequent replace however until then take pleasure in our different articles of your favourite serials and luxuriate in this episode of “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on the Sony Channel at 7:30 PM.