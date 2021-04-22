Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, 22 April 2021, Written Update, Ahilya Is Hopeful!

Right here we learn with a written episode replace of “Punyashloka Ahilya Bai” of twenty-two April 2021. The episode begins with Bnabai come to Gautama bai and tells her that Ahilya used to name her son a demon listening to this Gautama bai will get offended and she or he goes to her husband and tells h that Ahikya isn’t the proper woman for our son and to know the explanation it’s important to ask it for Ahilya itself. Gautmabai goes to her in the meantime cow dung caught to her ft.

Ahilya use to chortle at her and Gautmabai scolds her mom which hurts Ahilya and she or he says sorry to Gautmabia. Later her husband tells her that “in case you are offended ]to Ahilya as she laughs at you then you definately should be offended together with your son too has he has been additionally laughed at you.” Bade Sarkar has been taking a stand for Ahilya which makes Gautmabai jealous and aggressive and she or he makes use of to taunt him not directly.

Whereas all these occurring Ahilya is carry on crying and her mother and father have additionally develop into tensed for her. Later she accepts why did she name Khanderoa a demon as he used to make her afraid acted like a ghost. His father tries to make him perceive the issues and says. ‘fairly tease her you have to maintain Ahilya. Ahilya goes to Shivling and cries in entrance of it and says why my mother-in-law use to scold me how can I handle the issues if she stays the identical.

In the meantime, her mom comes right here and tries to make her perceive the truth that “solely you’ll be able to change your mom in legal guidelines’ habits for you.” Ahilya tells her mother and father that “I don’t wish to get married to Khandero, even Shiv Ji doesn’t let this marriage occur.” And he or she leaves from there. Later Dawarka makes use of to go to Banabai and asks her who tells Gautama bai about “Demon” and warns her.

ON the opposite hand, Ahilya discovered guavas and she or he turns into so blissful to see them and thanked Shiv Ji in the meantime Khandero involves her and so they talk about what occurred then Khandero once more performs a prank towards her. that prank use to harm Ahilyab and Khghandero laughs at her as an alternative of serving to her. Benefit from the full episode on Sony Television.