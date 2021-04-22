Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sushila advises Ahilya – TMT Updates

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mankoji saying Ahilya has made a want that’s totally different. Malhar says she thinks totally different, so she has change into Malwa’s queen, if she is cussed for one thing, then it might be for one thing good. Mankoji says I m blessed to know that she has gained your religion, will you help her if her want is in opposition to the customs. Malhar says sure, I’ll nonetheless strive my greatest to satisfy her want, customs are imp, however not imp than humanity, she has went in opposition to customs for the sake of humanity, I gained’t inform her want is improper.

Mankoji smiles and thinks I couldn’t assist Ahilya a lot when she got here to me along with her want. Gautama says its good that Dwarka took the Vasant panchami duty, Malhar is coming, its imp for me. Guard says Chandra needs to satisfy you. Gautama says right now, perhaps he had obtained some doubt of a nasty occurring. She prays for his or her security. Sushila takes meals for Ahilya. Ahilya says I m not hungry. Sushila says you gained’t have meals as a result of Khanderao isn’t having meals. Ahilya says Gautama taught this to me. Sushila says good you keep in mind. Ahilya says Khanderao requested me to vow that I can’t want to research, can anybody asks for such a promise. Sushila asks why, what’s improper in it, you must have promised it, in case your husband will get upset, then keep in mind, you’ll be able to’t please anybody within the household, your variations shouldn’t get greater to achieve Malhar.

Ahilya says however I didn’t inform it to Malhar. Sushila says however you fought Khanderao, males don’t bend down, what’s improper if wives bend down their ego, it retains peace, the lady who handles her husband and retains him pleased can preserve a household united, she will be able to additionally preserve the society united, I m not asking you to tolerate, change into so good that Khanderao listens to you all the time, none generally is a higher pal than husband, however spouse ought to get that artwork to make him a pal. She asks her to have meals now. She feeds meals to Ahilya by her palms. Chandra says I needed to give this information. Dwarka asks the matter. He says an assault is feasible on Vasant panchami, everybody needs to be cautious, now we have guards within the village. Gautama calls Dhana ji and Gunu ji there. She says we are able to blindly belief you, none can hurt us when you find yourself right here, Malhar will probably be coming, perhaps it will get late, you should have the duty of safety of the palace. Dhana ji asks her to not fear. He leaves with Gunu ji. He says Gautama has given us the prospect, what is going to she do when the assault occurs. They depart.

Ahilya talks to the cow. She says I need to research, however I can’t upset anybody, I’ll make friendship with everybody first, then I don’t must be cussed. She asks who’s there. Her brother comes and says come, mum is looking you. She says there’s somebody. He says there is no such thing as a one, are available. She goes. Renu is there. She recollects Aaji making her depart.

Khanderao recollects Malhar’s phrases. He acts to sleep. Malhar involves him and says I want you possibly can perceive my love and concern. He goes. Khanderao will get indignant. Canine bark. Renu runs. Malhar comes there with Ahilya. She recollects going out to search for her bangles. She sees Renu operating and asks was it Renu. Malhar says sure. FB ends. Ahilya hugs Renu.

Malhar scolds Renu’s household for ousting her at night time. He asks Renu’s crime. Renu’s mum says Aaji had ousted Renu final night time.



Replace Credit score to: Amena