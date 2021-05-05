Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya gets rebuked by Gautama

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Ahilya thinking to tell Gautama and then decide. Yamuna says Gautama, Dwarka and Bana bai have gone to the temple for puja, you were sleeping, else you would have gone too. Ahilya says I got late in doing the puja of granth, Guru ji gave the granth to me, I couldn’t tell anything to them. Yamuna asks did you not tell anyone. Ahilya says no, I thought to tell in the morning. Yamuna asks her to do the puja herself. Ahilya gets happy. She goes to her room and does the puja of the granth. Yamuna looks on and says your happiness will change into tears in some time, Gautama and Malhar’s fight will get increased because of you, then the peace of the house will end, Dwarka’s dream will turn true. Ahilya goes to Renu. She says I have come to give you a good news, I have done puja of the granth. Renu asks did anyone ask you to do it.

Ahilya says no, there was no one in the house. Renu asks what will they do when they learn it, Gautama will be much angry. She says I got to know that Gautama and Malhar had a big fight, she was in her room all night and didn’t light shiv diya in the morning, its because of me. Ahilya says no, its because of me, I will end their fight before festive. Malhar talks to Tuku ji. Gautama, Dwarna and Bana come. Gautama does the tilak and gives prasad. Guru ji comes and says I had come with granth yesterday and handed over the books to Ahilya, I told her about puja. Gautama goes angrily. Malhar calls her out. He says Tuku ji, I will meet you later. He follows Gautama. Yamuna says drama will happen in Ahilya’s room. Dwarka says Gautama will scold Ahilya, Malhar will scold Gautama, it has become daily drama now, Ahilya didn’t do a big mistake, she forgot to say that Guru ji has come. Yamuna says no, she made a big mistake, come and see. Malhar stops Gautama and says I will explain Ahilya, she will be careful. They come and see the granth puja done. She asks who did the puja. He says maybe Ahilya did, great. Ahilya comes.

Gautama asks did you do granth puja. Ahilya says yes. Gautama asks did you ask or tell anyone, how did you take the big decision, Khanderao does the puja every year, then… Ahilya says Khanderao isn’t present here. Gautama says so what, Malhar is here, he could have done the puja, how did you think you would do this. Ahilya defends herself. She says you had gone to the temple, that’s why. Gautama asks why didn’t you come to me.

Ahilya says I thought to talk to Malhar in the morning, I didn’t know that he won’t be here. Gautama says wrong, you didn’t come to me because I wouldn’t permit you to do puja, so you had hid this matter from me. Dwarka smiles. Ahilya says no, I didn’t do this intentionally. Gautama says stop making excuses. Ahilya cries. Malhar asks Gautama to stop it, its good that puja is done. Gautama says Ahilya did puja. Malhar says so what, she is Khanderao’s wife, she did the puja in his absence, what’s wrong, you also did puja in my absence. She says there is much difference, I did the puja with intention of fulfilling your responsibility, but this girl wants to snatch everything. He asks what. She says for what she has…. She asks Ahilya not to cheat her, she knows why she is doing this. She says you won’t get what you want even if you do the granth puja. Malhar looks on.

Gautama leaves. Ahilya cries. Malhar wipes her tears and goes to Gautama. He asks why aren’t you happy, you just want a chance to scold her, even if she does a good work. Gautama says she has a right to sit in puja, but she should have not done this, she did that for her wish. He says I don’t understand, what do you mean to say. She says I m angry on Ahilya, her intention wasn’t right, she wants to take Khanderao’s place.



Gautama says she returned late to her home, the reason was the same, she is stubborn. He asks what is it about. She says she wants to study. Ahilya cries and prays.

