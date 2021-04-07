Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya encourages Khanderao – Telly Updates

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Gautama says don’t get tired, son. Dwarka says its a big responsibility, Khanderao can’t handle it. Bana says yes, Gunu ji is strong, poor Khanderao is a kid. She laughs. Dwarka says he can’t tolerate the sun heat, he can’t stay there for long. When the flag falls, everyone will know that Malhar has chosen an unsuitable person to handle Malwa. Khanderao gets tired and drops the flag a bit. Everyone gets shocked. Khanderao tries to raise the flag again. Ahilya recalls Mankoji. He says I got too tired in the field today, then I recalled you all to gain strength. Ahilya gets up and encourages Khanderao. She chants his name. The people also chant his name. She gives him strength.
Gautama says she is our bahu, this drama doesn’t look good. Malhar says she is trying to end this problem, its not a drama to encourage and support her husband, look at your son. Khanderao gets the flag high once again. Ahilya and everyone smile. He continues the dance. Pandit says sunset has happened. Malhar goes to praise Khanderao. He says you have made us proud, you kept our respect, great, you should thank Ahilya, she filled new courage in you. Gangoba says announce the five names where we will send these five plates of shagun. Malhar tells the names of the villagers. Gangoba says there is one more family. Malhar says fifth family is Mankoji Shinde of Chondi village, Khanderao and Ahilya will go with the prasad plate. Ahilya smiles. She thinks I will be meeting mum and dad, I don’t worry now.
Gunu ji says Khanderao snatched my rights again. Dhana ji says Chondi is very far, the way is isolated, anything can happen with anyone. Malhar praises Gunu ji for giving his place to Khanderao. He says you know the rules of the palace. Gunu ji nods. Dhana ji says sorry, you are right, but the truth is, Gunu ji will always be a Sardar all life, he can’t become a Subedaar. Malhar says talents attract success. Yesha ji comes to meet Malhar. Gunu ji praises Yesha ji’s talent.
Ahilya is excited to go to her village. She says I will enjoy a lot. He says girls have to go to Sasural after marriage, boys don’t go to Sasural. I don’t want to go there, I will ask mum to talk to dad. Ahilya asks won’t I go there without him. He says I don’t like chondi, I will never go there.
Malhar tries a sword made by Yesha ji. He says your sword is amazing, Gunu ji has given this work to you, I would have not trusted any stranger, but I respect Gunu ji’s decision, this sword is the future of this Rajya. He goes. Yesha ji thinks it won’t be easy to trap this man. Ahilya cries in her room. Gautama comes. Ahilya says Khanderao doesn’t want to come with me. Gautama says maybe you have cried out to Malhar, knowing he will never refuse to you. Ahilya says I didn’t tell anything. Gautama says he came from his trip and said you can go to Chondi.
Ahilya gives prasad to Yesha ji. Dhana ji stops Yesha ji from throwing the prasad and asks who are you.
