Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gautama pacifies Khanderao

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Renu saying I will pray for a miracle to happen with you, you get able to study. Gautama hugs Khanderao and cries. She does his tilak. Gautama says I got to know that you went to your uncle’s place. Khanderao says I m fine, you should not do my aarti, I m a culprit, Malhar would have told you. Malhar asks him to stop it. He gets angry when Khanderao starts arguing with him. Malhar says I will not keep quiet when you misbehave, how dare you talk to me like this. Gautama cries and asks them to stop it. Malhar says fine, I will not tell him anything, you don’t talk to me about him. He goes. Khanderao also goes. Gautama cries. Dwarka smiles. Ahilya says Gautama is much angry on me. Renu says you can convince her. Renu says I know you will win her heart one day. Ahilya shows the garland. Renu says if we add silk string in it, it will look more beautiful. Ahilya says yes, I will get decorations.

Renu says I will get some flowers. Khanderao hears some men talking and praises Malhar. He goes to lift the gada. The men ask him to stop, he may get a sprain, leave it. He recalls Malhar’s words. The man says pity me, if anything happens to us, then we will pay for it, we will inform Gautama, she can stop you. The men leave. He keeps trying. Gautama comes there and stops him. She says you didn’t grow up to lift the gada, you have to grow up and become powerful like your dad. He asks what would happen, I would have got broken bone or nerve sprain, but I m more hurt, dad always scolds me, he doesn’t love me, he never gets happy with me, he always shows my mistake, he insulted me in front of everyone in Ahilya’s house, he said I have to go to Mama’s house, its my punishment, you know I m scared of Mama Sahib, he is so strict, I have tolerated a lot there, what did I do, you said that a husband has a right on a wife, I was asking Ahilya to promise, dad got upset like I asked for someone’s life, he doesn’t see her mistake, she got her widow friend here, just I m the fool here. She says you are sensible. He asks why can’t dad see this sensibility. She hugs him. Bana says I m getting all the work, its not good to be simple.

Ahilya says you look tired, have the juice, you will feel better. Bana smiles and drinks. She says I m so tired of the work, but why do you worry for me, do you have any work. Ahilya says no, I saw you tired. Bana tells about the work. Ahilya asks is Khanderao coming. Bana says no, Khanderao has come, don’t you know, Gautama got his fav sweets made. Ahilya thinks Khanderao would be angry on me. She says I can do your work and take sweets to Khanderao. She goes. Bana says she isn’t so bad, Gautama and Dwarka just say bad about her, but I should be on their sides. Khanderao says you said girls have no right to study, Ahilya got adamant, I explained her to leave the wish, I was asking her to promise, she wasn’t ready to listen to me, it was not my mistake, I didn’t ask her to sit in the jungle all night, even then dad scolded me in front of everyone, if dad hates me, then I will leave this palace right now. Gautama says no, never say this, you don’t like her studies, fine, she won’t study, trust me.



Precap:

Renu sees a man with weapons. She says it means he isn’t labor, but someone else. She sees Yesha ji and men talking about killing Malhar. Yesha ji comes to her. Ahilya says Renu is missing. Malhar says I m worried for her. Yesha kidnaps Renu.

Update Credit to: Amena