Purdue and UEGroup Partner on User-Friendly Tech Education – Government Technology

The Purdue Research Foundation last week unveiled a new research and education hub for the development of future technology products. Officials say the new 5G-connected Experience Innovation Center, or XCenter, established in partnership with technology research firm UEGroup, will focus on designing future digital tools with accessibility and practicality in mind.

Gary Bertoline, dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute, said the center will teach students about designing for the user experience, involving degree programs such as engineering technology, computer graphics technology, computer and information technology, and technology leadership and innovation.

Bertoline said the goal of the new center will be to encourage collaboration with the commercial tech industry to make products more accessible for everyday use. Without this, he said, the growth of emerging tech will be stunted, and the digital divide will continue to grow.

“Society and the world is being driven because of transformational technologies like artificial intelligence, data and cloud computing, but the way we interact with all of this technology is in many cases visual, and it’s only going to be as good as the user interfaces that we have,” he said.

