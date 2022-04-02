Pure square work from South Sydney Rabbitoh NRL star Latrell Mitchell after the unfortunate mob incident against Penrith Panthers

Rabbitoh superstar Latrell Mitchell was praised for a perfect moment at the conclusion of Friday night’s Grand Finals rematch between South Sydney and Penrith on Friday night.

The Panthers held an unassailable 26-12 lead in the final seconds of the clash, with the fullback attempting to defuse an attacking Penrith Gruber kick, kicking the ball out of play.

The ball, kicked by Mitchell, flew straight into the crowd at speed, appearing to hit an elderly woman directly in the face.

Even as the countdown ticked for Rabbitoh to resume play with a dropout, Mitchell’s only focus was on the welfare of the woman, who was seen holding her head in pain.

The mighty fullback made sure the woman was okay…