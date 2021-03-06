Puri’s brother – bumper offer from TheMiracleTech 2

Sai Rama Shankar, brother of dashing director Puri Jagannath, is completely out of the light. His films are not regular and the audience forgets him as well. Just when it all comes with the announcement of Sai Ram and that too with the second part of his film ‘Bumper Offer’.

Loading...

After 12 long years, ‘Bumper Offer 2’ has been established and is Sai Rama Shankar’s first film as a filmmaker. The sequel to the second installment is not being made, but we hear that it is a fresh topic.

Loading...

Also the director of the first part will handle the direction of this second part and the Rayalaseema background has been for this. This is the only interesting bit and is a typical out and out commercial entertainer.

Loading...

The regular shooting kick of ‘Bumper Offer 2’ from Uganda begins.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...