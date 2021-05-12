ENTERTAINMENT

Purvi Keeps First Karvachauth’s Fast

Today's Molkki Written Episode 12th May 2021: Purvi Keeps First Karvachauth's Fast



In the previous episodes of Molkki, we have watched that Virender along with Sakshi, Purvi, and Kids visit the temple. While returning, Manas insists on candy floss, but Virender told her that they wouldn’t find the next bus and got late. But Sakshi takes Manas and Juhi to get them candy floss. Meantime, the conductor asks the driver to start the bus and continue the journey. Virender asks her that his wife and kids are not here and requests him to wait for a while. But the conductor didn’t listen to him. The driver drives the bus away and Purvi and Virender decide to get down on the next stand.

Before getting down, Purvi got hurts due to a bump, Virender asks if she is fine. She nods and put her head on his shoulder for rest. Virender again asks if her wound is fine, she says that she is fine. Purvi then says that she afraid of losing you, she further says, she knows that Sakshi is prior to me for you. But my heart feels difficult to accept this. Virender says that my situation is not different from yours. Virender says that all this mess is suffocating me from inside. He says I can’t bear it at all and decide that he will disclose the truth.

Purvi pleads her to not do this but Virender doesn’t listen to her and heads to Sakshi’s room hastily. As he opens the door he shocked to see that the doctor is checking Sakshi and Prakshi, Anjali, and kids are present in the room. Virendra asks what purpose the doctor has come here. The doctor replies that he already warned you about the critical condition of Sakshi and any shock can be dangerous for her.

But still, she encountered something today that stunned her. He hands over the prescription to Virender and leaves. Prakashi comes to Virender and says that I told you to spend some time with Sakshi to improve her health. She says that her condition was quite bad when they found her. Virender leaves Purvi’s hand and goes to Sakshi. Virender says that now they have to return their home as Sakshi’s condition isn’t good.

They all return to the mansion. Later, Prakshi tells Sakshi that there is Karvachauth tomorrow, Sakshi gets cheered hearing this and says that she will keep fast tomorrow. Purvi there sad because it is her first Karvachauth and she can’t keep fast or enjoy it. Catch the complete episode on Colors Tv at 10 PM today. Sit up for another Molkki Written Updates at Social Telecast.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top