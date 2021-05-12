Purvi Keeps First Karvachauth’s Fast







In the previous episodes of Molkki, we have watched that Virender along with Sakshi, Purvi, and Kids visit the temple. While returning, Manas insists on candy floss, but Virender told her that they wouldn’t find the next bus and got late. But Sakshi takes Manas and Juhi to get them candy floss. Meantime, the conductor asks the driver to start the bus and continue the journey. Virender asks her that his wife and kids are not here and requests him to wait for a while. But the conductor didn’t listen to him. The driver drives the bus away and Purvi and Virender decide to get down on the next stand.

Before getting down, Purvi got hurts due to a bump, Virender asks if she is fine. She nods and put her head on his shoulder for rest. Virender again asks if her wound is fine, she says that she is fine. Purvi then says that she afraid of losing you, she further says, she knows that Sakshi is prior to me for you. But my heart feels difficult to accept this. Virender says that my situation is not different from yours. Virender says that all this mess is suffocating me from inside. He says I can’t bear it at all and decide that he will disclose the truth.

Purvi pleads her to not do this but Virender doesn’t listen to her and heads to Sakshi’s room hastily. As he opens the door he shocked to see that the doctor is checking Sakshi and Prakshi, Anjali, and kids are present in the room. Virendra asks what purpose the doctor has come here. The doctor replies that he already warned you about the critical condition of Sakshi and any shock can be dangerous for her.

But still, she encountered something today that stunned her. He hands over the prescription to Virender and leaves. Prakashi comes to Virender and says that I told you to spend some time with Sakshi to improve her health. She says that her condition was quite bad when they found her. Virender leaves Purvi’s hand and goes to Sakshi. Virender says that now they have to return their home as Sakshi’s condition isn’t good.

They all return to the mansion. Later, Prakshi tells Sakshi that there is Karvachauth tomorrow, Sakshi gets cheered hearing this and says that she will keep fast tomorrow. Purvi there sad because it is her first Karvachauth and she can't keep fast or enjoy it.