Pushpa Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Movie Review

Pushpa is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on 13 August 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Muttamsetty Media. The movie is directed by Sukumar. Naveen Yerneni and some others are the producers of the movie. Devi Sri Prasad gives the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 13 August 2021. It is the Telugu of Amitabh Bachchan movie Pink.It is scheduled to release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages
Pushpa Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Pushpa
|Director
|Sukumar
|Producer
|Naveen Yerneni
Y. Ravi Shankar
|Written by/Story
|Sukumar
|Screenplay
|Venu Sriram
|Production Company
|Mythri Movie Makers
Muttamsetty Media
|Lead Cast
|Allu Arjun
Fahadh Faasil
Rashmika Mandanna
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|Devi Sri Prasad
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Karthika Srinivas
|Cinematography
|Miroslaw Kuba Brozek
|Releasing Date
|13 August 2021
|Language
|Telugu
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
Pushpa Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting movie.
Pushpa Cast and Details
Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj
Fahadh Faasil
Rashmika Mandanna
Jagapathi Babu
Prakash Raj
Dhananjay
Sunil
Harish Uthaman
Vennela Kishore
Where to watch Pushpa?
