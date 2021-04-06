Pushpa Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Movie Review

ENTERTAINMENT

Pushpa Cast

Pushpa is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on 13 August 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Muttamsetty Media. The movie is directed by Sukumar. Naveen Yerneni and some others are the producers of the movie. Devi Sri Prasad gives the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 13 August 2021. It is the Telugu of Amitabh Bachchan movie Pink.It is scheduled to release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages

Pushpa Wiki and Crew

Name Pushpa
Director Sukumar
Producer Naveen Yerneni
Y. Ravi Shankar
Written by/Story Sukumar
Screenplay Venu Sriram
Production Company Mythri Movie Makers
Muttamsetty Media
Lead Cast Allu Arjun
Fahadh Faasil
Rashmika Mandanna
Genre Thriller
Music Devi Sri Prasad
Country Indian
Editor Karthika Srinivas
Cinematography Miroslaw Kuba Brozek
Releasing Date 13 August 2021
Language Telugu
Releasing Platform Local Theaters

Pushpa Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting movie.

Pushpa Cast and Details

Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

Fahadh Faasil
Rashmika Mandanna
Jagapathi Babu
Prakash Raj
Dhananjay
Sunil
Harish Uthaman
Vennela Kishore

Where to watch Pushpa?

This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters. You can book ticket only on Paytm app with 50% discount, Use code “Cachebio”.

