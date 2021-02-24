Pushpa, Shamshera, Radhe: Shocking slant of Indian film industry, exposed!

The Indian film industry is shocking, brilliant and disgustingly skewed when it comes to the number of male-centric and female-centric films. This Digest – one of about 250 films to be released this year in theaters of the main film industries of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with only 5 being female-headed. Simply put, only 5 films out of a total of 250 have a female character as the primary character. Which is a very small 2% of films that are female-centric or rest on a woman-driven narrative! We hope you are suitably stunned – when we understood the data.

We don’t have to provoke ourselves to get him on the list – the two films have Taapsee Pannu in the lead – they are Rashmi Rocket and Hasin Dilruba. Janhvi Kapoor’s Ruhi, Kangana ranautDhakad, and Parvati’s Malayalam film Varthamanam are other films that rest on the shoulders of her leading actresses. 245 films in all remaining languages ​​save the grand hero – the male protector. Even the names of the films tell us what we already know – Shamshera, Prithviraj, Sher Shah, Soryavanshi, Annathe, The Priest, Ram, Malik, Marakar, Robert, Sultan – the title tells its story; And the list is endless.

Oh, and don’t be fooled by the female-sounding names of films like Radhe and Pushpa – they’re also about the ‘heroes’ among us, not the heroines, mindlessly. Of course, you can say that the female protagonists make up half of the names and statements of many films like Bunty and Babli, Radheshyam and Sandeep and Pinky absconding. But they hardly count in the big scheme of things. And of these, Radiance Hysterian’s lion’s share will be found in Radheshyam – and we’re ready to wager on it!

The male savior complex runs side by side in the next year as well – Bachchan Pandey, Sarkaru Vari Pat, Lone man – It is all about ‘Shuddha’… .. are ‘Nari’ movies at the top?

Film like Pawan KalyanPink’s Telugu remake, called Wakeel Saab, has no indication of a female lead on the film’s posters. Hindi Pink gave place to three of its actresses, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan playing only one type of supporting role. But Wackel Saab is only about the male head and his guard avatar. Where are the girls? In an ideal film industry, Wackel Saab should have revolved around female leads. But we all know that the words ‘Indian film industry’ and ‘Adarsh’ do not run together.

If it had not been for the Kovid-19 epidemic, this shining and utterly shocking piece would never have come to our attention, though eagle-eyed we may have in our analysis and reporting. This was simply because the full list of upcoming releases – both confirmed and confirmed to be – is in front of our eyes in the Indian film industry, due to release dates announced for the entire year, whether out of the fact Turned out – like a thumb in a throat.

We will end this article here. We will not preach, moralize, and advise – certainly not. By bringing this sad thing to everyone’s attention – the filmmakers included – we have done our job. It is up to them whether they want to correct this skewed order of the Indian film industry – their own film industry – or not! We’re done!