Pushpa Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna wears bralette shows her glamorous look see photos | Such a simple avatar of ‘Pushpa’ Srivalli would not have been seen, it would be difficult to lose sight of the photos!

new Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna has become a Pan India star after the success of the South film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. His fan following has also increased tremendously. Rashmika Mandanna often shares her pictures with fans on social media. Now he has got the latest photoshoot done, on which the eyes of the fans are fixed.

Rashmika’s glamorous look created panic

Rashmika Mandanna has shared two of her pictures. In the first photo, it can be seen that Rashmika is seen wearing a green color bralette. Along with this, she is wearing a matching skirt in which she is looking very hot. Fans are blown away by this look of hers. In the second picture, she is seen in a short dress. He has given such poses in front of the camera which has created a ruckus on the internet.

Photos got millions of likes

Rashmika Mandanna has shared these pictures of her on Instagram account. Looking at the photos, it can be guessed that he has got this photoshoot done for some magazine. Fans are praising him a lot in the comment section. One user wrote, you are fire. Another commented, Uff… you are so hot. Somebody wrote, those who are burnt by Rashmika, walk a little on the side. These photos of Rashmika have got more than 13 lakh likes so far.

Srivalli’s role made fans crazy

It is worth noting that Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has broken all records in terms of earning at the box office. In this he worked with superstar Allu Arjun. Fans liked the chemistry of both of them very much. In the movie, Rashmika Mandanna has won the hearts of fans by playing the role of a simple Srivalli. Let us inform that Rashmika Mandanna is going to step into Bollywood very soon with the film ‘Mission Majnu’. In this, she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

