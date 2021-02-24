Pushpa vs Attack Independence Day Struggle: Who Has the Upper Hand?

The 2021 films release calendar is going exactly the way we feared. There are several imminent major skirmishes at the box office on important national holidays. Given the delayed state of the entire slate of 2020 film releases, high-profile skirmishes were scheduled to take place at the box office.

The biggest skirmishes are always around important public holidays – Independence Day, Dussehra, Diwali are the cream of the days when filmmakers like to release their films. This year, there will be a clash of veterans in all three national holidays. Amidst all this, Independence Day is witness to the most intricate battle of all. We are talking about Pushpa vs. Attack Clash, as both films have chosen Independence Day weekend to hit theaters.

As they are slated for the release of Independence Day, both films have a strong patriotic spirit, along with an enormous amount of courage and courage. Also, both films are well liked by the filmmakers, and both are popular stars. So which film – Pushpa or Attack – has the upper hand?

let’s find out!

Star Cast:

Pushpa With popular Telugu star Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil. Ever since Ala Vaikunthaparamulu Pan India became a blockbuster hit, Allu Arjun has been a hot property for filmmakers. The support cast is also strong.

Stars attack John abraham Jacqueline Fernandez, with Rakul Preet Singh and Babrak Akbari in the lead roles. Of late, while John Abraham has become synonymous with hit films, he is the only compelling name in the cast.

+1 for Pushpa for artists.

Crew:

Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar who gave big hits in Arya and Rangasthalam. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad, who has given hit music for several Telugu films. Its editor is Karthika Srinivas, another known name. Pushpa’s producers are one of the biggest names in the Telugu industry, Mythri Movie Makers.

The story of the attack is written by Lakshman Raj Anand and Vishal Kapoor, while Anand also directs. He is a relatively unknown name in the film industry, although he was the director of a second unit in Bang Bang. The attack is produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

To Pushpa for the crew, only because of Sukumar’s lineage.

Plots:

Pushpa is a hard film made on sandalwood, smuggling extensively into the jungles of the south. It plays with the patriotic taste as well as the hero’s never-say-die attitude.

The attack is based on hostage crisis and acts of terrorism – a major and bloody conspiracy, ideal for Independence Day. There is no doubt about John Abraham’s mechanical style and fans.

Therefore, both get equal marks for the plots, as we think both the plots will work with the Indian public.

Buzz ::

Pushpa has been discussing extensively since it was already announced. The first look of the film has been added to the compelling anticipation. Combine this with the fact that Pushpa will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, and its charm hits the roof.

The buzz surrounding the attack is high, but mostly among John-hard John Abraham fans. The general public is fairly neutral to attack. Furthermore, it will release only in Hindi, thus attracting only Hindi speaking audiences and losing South audiences.

+1 for Pushpa based on echo and anticipation.

Looking at all the above, we can only conclude that the Independence Day box office is that of Pushpa. It definitely has the upper hand here.

What do you think Tell us in the comments below!