Putin advisor quits Russian govt to register protest against Ukraine invasion

In the defection of the highest office ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a key adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday resigned from the government and reportedly left Russia.

Anatoly Chubais was the Kremlin’s special envoy for relations with international organizations for sustainable development. According to sources, Chubais opposed Putin’s war on Ukraine, reports Bloomberg News.

Although Chubais’s whereabouts have not been confirmed, he was reportedly seen…