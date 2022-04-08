Putin may use weapons of mass destruction if he fails to win in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical and strategic nuclear weapons, if he fails to achieve a “conventional power victory” in eastern Ukraine, says Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. live.

“Those are very serious risks that the Biden administration is very recklessly discounting,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Thursday.

It seems that the US strategy is to “dry out Russia” to the war and expect regime change in Moscow, but Ferguson said this is a “very dangerous” strategy.

Over the past week, Russian forces have pulled back from areas around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as Moscow turns its attention to Russia’s armed forces’ deputy chief of staff, Sergei Rudskoy…