Putin wants ‘unfriendly’ countries to pay for Russian gas in rubles

European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. But Europe relies heavily on Russian gas for heating and electricity generation, and the European Union is divided over whether to approve Russia’s energy sector.

Putin’s message was clear: if you want our gas, buy our currency. It was not clear whether Russia had the power to unilaterally change existing contracts agreed to in the euro.

The ruble briefly jumped after the announcement of the shock at a three-week high of 95 against the dollar. It cut gains but remained below 100, closing at 97.7 against the dollar, down more than 22% from February 24.

Some European wholesale gas prices were up as much as 30% on Wednesday. British and Dutch wholesale gas prices surge…