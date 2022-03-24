Putin’s army is stumbling in Ukraine. Did the West get Russia’s war machine wrong?

Russia’s road to victory in Ukraine blocked by angry citizens its broken tank dragged off (and ridiculed) by farmers in tractors, its troops were targeted by the surprisingly successful Ukrainian resistance.

But a month after the invasion, it seems that Russia’s worst enemies have been its own: overconfidence and under-preparedness.

According to the United Nations, the Russian invasion has devastated large cities and expelled more than 10 million people from their homes, and is believed to have killed thousands of civilians. And yet, Ukraine has not fallen.