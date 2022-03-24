LATEST

Putin’s army is stumbling in Ukraine. Did the West get Russia’s war machine wrong?

Putin's army is stumbling in Ukraine. Did the West get Russia's war machine wrong?

Russia’s road to victory in Ukraine blocked by angry citizensits broken tank dragged off (and ridiculed) by farmers in tractors, its troops were targeted by the surprisingly successful Ukrainian resistance.

But a month after the invasion, it seems that Russia’s worst enemies have been its own: overconfidence and under-preparedness.

According to the United Nations, the Russian invasion has devastated large cities and expelled more than 10 million people from their homes, and is believed to have killed thousands of civilians. And yet, Ukraine has not fallen.

“Unrealistic political objectives and timetables have prompted a malaise [Russian military] strategy,” tweeted Russian expert Michael Kaufman, while think-tank and military observer COnclude that the Ukrainian army “defeated…

