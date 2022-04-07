Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria face US sanctions over Russian war

Two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the targets of new sanctions enforced by the Biden administration on Wednesday, with the US response to potential war crimes in Ukraine casting a rare spotlight on the Kremlin leader’s family.

Investigators in Ukraine’s Bucha uncovered evidence of torture, beheading and mutilation, as well as deliberate burning of corpses, with Washington saying it would hold Moscow accountable for its wartime actions and blame Russia for its wartime actions with allies. separate from the economy.