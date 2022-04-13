Putin’s threats backfire as Finland and Sweden get closer to joining NATO

But in one important case, Putin’s plan appears to be failing: The war has united the West against Moscow in ways that seemed unimaginable in January.
Finland is expected to present a report on the country’s security policy this week, potentially an important step on the road for a nation applying to NATO.
That report is expected to start discussions in Finland’s parliament whether to pursue membership in the coalition – discussions which Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said he hoped will end “before mid-summer”.
Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Havisto said on Monday it was “important” that neighboring Sweden was following a “similar process”, which he expects to take time. “But of course we exchange information all the time and hopefully if we do similar…
