PV Sindhu beats Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan to win Swiss Open title 2022, Prannoy finishes runner-up in men’s singles | Badminton News

BASEL: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched her second women’s singles title of the season with a straight game win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan but HS Prannoy went down fighting in the men’s singles final at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday.Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth seeded Busanan 21-16, 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

However, Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 18-21 defeat against Asian Games gold medallist and fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 48-minute summit…