PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton in her Basel fortress

There is something about Basel that takes PV Sindhu’s game to a different level. One saw that destructive prowess from her in the 2019 world championships when she brushed aside top rivals Tai Tzu Ying, Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara to claim the crown at St. Jakobshalle.

She was in the same mood last year, marching into the Swiss Open final before being halted by Spain’s three-time world champion Carolina Marin. Playing a third successive final in Basel on Sunday, the twice Olympic medallist swept to her second title of the year—she won the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in January. She is the second Indian woman to win the Swiss Open, Saina Nehwal having won in 2011 and 2012.

The second seed hammered Thai fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes. The…