PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open title, beats Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu outclassed Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final to win the women’s singles title at Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament 2022.

The ace Indian shuttler thrashed her Thai opponent Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in a match that lasted 49 minutes.

This is Sindhu’s second title of 2022. The World No. 7 had won the Syed Modi India International in January.

It was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only once — at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Sindhu had lost to Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in the final in the last edition.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad has happy memories of this venue as she…