PVC Aadhaar Card: Order Online, Check Status, Apply Features & Fees

Aadhaar Card PVC Online Apply the order Resident check online at Checkpvc.uidai.gov.in. Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for many needs. These requirements include government schemes, admission of children, etc. It is also used as an ID and address proof. Although after the Supreme Court’s order, it is no longer mandatory everywhere, it is still an important document for identification.

The biggest problem of the Aadhaar card is its size and the security of its paper as there is a fear of spoiling it if you keep it in your pocket. To address this, Aadhaar PVC Card The Aadhaar Regulatory Body has been launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar Card PVC

The specialty of Aadhaar PVC Card It is that it will last a long time and it is attractive in appearance. In addition, it has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image, and micro text. Till now Aadhaar was sent to your address. But UIDAI has started the facility of printing it at home.

Under a new facility, UIDAI has allowed Aadhaar to be reprinted on a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card so that your Aadhaar card fits into an ATM or debit card such as a wallet. This will make it easier to carry the base with you. That is, now your Aadhaar will be found in a convenient size to be kept in purse with you.

Adhaar PVC Card, what is it?

PVC is used for polyvinyl cards made of synthetic lightweight plastic material.

PVC Aadhaar cards are prepared or printed using the same material.

It will look like an ATM card that can be placed in a wallet and easily carried anywhere.

It is accepted as proof and identity and for documentation purposes elsewhere, or it will be as valuable as the original Aadhaar card.

PVC Aadhaar cards are not just cards, but they are safe and secure identity proof.

Get Aadhaar PVC Card of the whole family by mobile number

In our country, Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents and now our Aadhaar card is required to be registered by our mobile number by the government, so friends, if your Aadhaar card is not linked to your mobile number, then you are not Worried, because you can now get a new PVC Aadhaar card made for your whole family. In October last year, UIDAI launched a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. It resembles an ATM card in shape. Now UIDAI has started a new facility, under which a family member can make a PVC card for all the members using their mobile number.

How to order pvc card

A new update has come by UIDAI under which UIDAI has now provided OTP facility on non-registered mobile numbers as well. In such a case, a family member can order Pvc card Of the remaining members. Explain that the facility of viewing Aadhaar number on a non-registered number will not be available, while this facility is on a registered mobile.

Pvc card fee

PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. A PVC card is a plastic card with Aadhaar information printed on it. Keeping in mind the convenience of common people, UIDAI has charged a fee of Rs 50 for making this card.

Enhanced Security Features of PVC Aadhaar Card

Features of PVC aadhar card Are as follows:

PVC cards are portable and can be easily carried anywhere.

This card is made of synthetic lightweight plastic material.

It acts as a proof of identity just like the original Aadhaar card.

It is cheap and can be replaced easily.

Its QR code enables instant offline verification.

It is safe, durable and safe.

Holograms, Giloy patterns, ghost images and micro text features enhance the security features of PVC Aadhaar cards.

Pvc base application fee charges

PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. A PVC card is a plastic card with Aadhaar information printed on it. A fee of Rs 50 is charged for making this card.

Aadhaar PVC Card Order Apply Online

First of all, you have to go official website After this UIDAI, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

When you place the cursor over the My Base section, a dropdown menu will appear, “Click”Order Aadhar PVC CardUnder the tab option of “Get Aadhaar”.

Fill the security code box with your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID or 28-digit EID and click OTP.

An OTP will come on the mobile connected to Aadhaar, which will have to be filled in the box.

The payment option will appear on the next page, click on that option.

Pay 50 rupees through card or net banking or UPI. After payment, its information will reach the registered mobile.

In a few days, the Aadhaar PVC card will arrive by post to the address given on the Aadhaar card.

Check base pvc status online

The procedure to check and print the status of Aadhaar PVC card online is given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of UIDAI. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

When you place the cursor over the My Base section, a dropdown menu will appear, “Click” Check Aadhaar PVC Card Status “the option. A new form will open on your screen.

“the option. A new form will open on your screen. Fill the form with related details like service request number, Aadhaar number, captcha verification.

After entering the details click on the check status option.

The status of the applicable PVC Aadhaar card to the applicant will be shown on the screen.

Check base update status

First of all, you have to visit the official website of UIDAI. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

When you place the cursor over the My Base section, a dropdown menu will appear, click ‘. Check base update status ‘the option. A new form will open on your screen.

‘the option. A new form will open on your screen. Fill the form with related details. After entering the details click on the check status option.

The status of the applicant’s Aadhaar update will appear on the screen.

MAadhaar for android

Follow the procedure given below to download the app for PVC Aadhaar Card.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of UIDAI. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

When you place the cursor over the My Base section, a dropdown menu will appear, click ‘.MAadhaar for android‘the option.

Click on the install button and the app will be downloaded to your mobile phone.

general question

What is the full form of PVC with Aadhaar card relevance?

The full form of PVC is poly vinyl card with relevance to Aadhaar card.

What is the application fee for making PVC Aadhaar card online?

To make Aadhaar card online, applicants should pay an amount of Rs 50.

Can I use poly vinyl Aadhaar card as a common Aadhaar card as a proof of identity?

As a proof of identity, citizens can use a PVC card similar to a regular Aadhaar card.

Is PVC Aadhaar Card safe and secure?

Yes, PVC Aadhaar cards are designed with security features such as holograms, ghost images, etc., which provide high security to the user.

I want to pay cash on delivery for PVC Aadhaar Card, is it possible?

Unfortunately, this is not possible. You have to pay in advance through online mode.