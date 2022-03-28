PVR, INOX share prices jump to record high after merger announcement Check latest

Share prices of PVR and INOX jumped to a record high on Monday after the country’s two largest multiplex firms had announced a merger. While the PVR share price soared 10 per cent and INOX’s share price jumped 20 per cent to a record high, according to a Reuters report.

PVR and INOX said on Sunday that the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost. The merger would create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities.

