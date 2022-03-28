Pvr Share Price: INOX Leisure zooms 20%, PVR 10% on merger deal

NEW DELHI – INOX Leisure and PVR saw a 20 per cent and 10 per cent surge in their share prices, respectively on Monday as the two largest multiplex chains in India decided to combine operations.

The boards of the two companies in their respective meetings held Sunday approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR. Post the merger, INOX Promoters will have a 16.66 per cent stake, while PVR promoters will have a 10.62 per cent stake in the combined entity.

PVR was earlier in advanced talks with the local unit of Mexican company Cinépolis for a possible merger.

PVR’s scrip jumped by as much as 9.9 per cent to a high of Rs 2,003.80 on the National Stock Exchange, while INOX Leisure rose as much as 19.9 per cent to a high of Rs 563.20. PVR was last trading 7 per cent higher while…