PVS Gaming Free Fire ID KD Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Earnings Live Streaming Youtube Channel

PVS Gaming

Free fire a battle royale game is quite popular among gamers from all around the world. It is a great platform for gamers and players to showcase their gaming talent. Earlier, gaming was not considered a career option, but now things have changed and now, many gamers have emerged as leading gamer and video content creators by showcasing their gaming skills to the whole world. One such gamer, PVS Gaming. PVS has gained a tremendous fan following and he has become an inspiration for various upcoming gamers. PVS is an Indian video content creator and gamer by profession. He also has his own youtube channel where he creates content related to gaming in the Tamil language. The streamer stream on free fire and from there, he gained recognition. We are going to talk about the gamer in a little detail, including his free fire Id, his Lifetime stats, Ranked Stats, Social media handles, YouTube channel and more, so stay tuned with us.

PVS Gaming

The free fire Id of PVS Gaming is 63725581. First, we are going to talk about the Lifetime Stats of the gamer. So far, the gamer has played a total of 9917 squad matches and out of which he has won 2233, maintaining a winning ratio of 22.18%. He has killed a total of 26860 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.50 in these matches. In the duo modes, the gamer has played 941 duo games and out of which, he has 157 and has a winning ratio of 16.68% and has killed a total of 2093 enemies with a Kill/Death ratio of 2.68.

While the gamer has also played 981 solo matches and has won 101 matches. He has a winning ratio of 10.29% and has killed a total of 3057 opponents, and has a K/D ratio of 3.47. Now, we are going to talk about the Ranked Stats of the streamer. In the squad matches, he has played 160 matches and out of which he has won 34 of them, while his winning percentage is 21.26% and has killed a total of 472 players, with a K/D ratio of 3.75. He has also won one solo match, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.

Talking about the social media accounts of the gamer, then the PVS gaming has an Instagram game name, “@pvs__gaming” and currently he has 178K followers on his Insta handle. The gamer also has a youtube channel under the name “PVS GAMING”. He joined youtube on 3rd July 2018 and as of now, he has uploaded 749 video’s on his channel and currently he has 1.63 million subscribers. Talking about his earnings, then, it is estimated the gamer’s monthly earning is around USD2.4K to USD37.8K, while the video gamer’s annual income is estimated to be around somewhat UD 28.4K to 453.7K. In terms of earnings, he has been ranked 1807th among the Indian gamers. For the latest updates, follow our page.

