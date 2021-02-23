LATEST

PWRMDC Recruitment 2021 Tubewell Operator, Electrician 262 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Tubewell Operator, Electrician, Company Secretary (Group A, C) Vacancy at 262 posts
brief information: Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation (PWRMDC) are PWRMDC Punjab for online application direct PWRMDC Recruitment 262 posts from 2021 Tubewell operator, electrician, company secretary in PWRMDC. All the candidates who are interested in PWRMDC Vacancy 2021 can apply online for PWRMDC Jobs till 14 March 2021. We have provided PWRMDC Tubewell Operator Recruitment 2021 direct link through the official website pwrmd.punjab.gov.in from where you can get a job in PWRMDC. apply online.

PWRMDC Jobs 2021 Notification – Apply for the post of online tubewell operator, electrician and company secretary 262

Those candidates are interested and following in PWRMDC Recruitment 2021 PWRMDC Vacancy 2021 completed PWRMDC Group A, C Jobs 2021, all eligibility criteria can be read PWRMDC Tubewell Operator, Electrician, Company Secretary Notification Apply 2021Before PWRMDC Online 2021. PWRMDC Punjab Recruitment Below is a brief description of PWRMDC Notification. Tubewell Operator Jobs at PWRMDC How to apply below PWRMDC Tubewell Operator Vacancy 2021, Age Limit, PWRMDC Tubewell Operator Jobs, Educational Qualification, PWRMDC Company Secretary Jobs 2021 Application Fee, PWRMDC Previous Paper and PWRMDC Jobs 2021, PWRMDC Electrician Vacancy 2021.

Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation
PWRMDC Recruitment 2021
Tubewell operator, electrician, company secretary
Vacancy Details
Eligibility

  • Candidate must pass 10th grade, degree, ITI, MBA Or equivalent and knowledge of computer or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
  • Tubewell operator education qualification: Matric Punjabi with + 2-Year ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade Govt./ Accredited ITI
  • Company Secretary Education Qualification: Degree from recognized university, Member of Institute of Co-Secretary of India, Degree in Law or MBA
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 22/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 14/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Application fee for general categories 1000 / – Rs.
  • Application fee for SC / ST / BC / EWS categories 250 / – Rs.
  • Application fee for ESM categories 200 / – Rs.
  • Categories application fee for PWD (Person with Disability) 500 / – Rs.
Group A, C Pay Scale

  • Company Secretary Pay Scale Rs.47600 / -.
  • Tubewell operator, electrician scale Rs.19900 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 37 years as on 01 January 2021.
Selection Process

  • Written Examination / Counseling.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Punjab.
PWRMDC Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 262 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
