Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi Actor Rahul Sharma; According to him ratings should not be done on small screen

Rahul Sharma is an Indian actor, nowadays the audience are more looking forward for unique content and talent as we all know the generation is been growing so much and they are not looking for old same story.

So Rahul shares “People still like family dramas, but they also want to watch other things. Nowadays, you have to change according to the generation. You have to attempt new things even in a family drama. We need to upgrade ourselves in terms of creating, executing and presenting content. The need of the hour is to make it more realistic.”

he further explains “The digital medium is the reason why we are being able to watch and understand what people across the globe are creating. Today’s generation is likely to be watching content that is real on OTT platforms more than what’s available on the small screen. So, if you want to target the youth, you have to do something more creative, something that they haven’t seen before. TV shows are still following the same pattern and often dragged on for years. We should gradually move towards making finite series. There needs to be a balance in order to cater to all kinds of audience. Content should rule and not the TRP game,”

Also apart from the daily soaps nowadays a lot of supernatural drama are also coming our way so Rahul add’s “If you want to make a supernatural show, you have to have good graphics/VFX, performances and lesser episodes. Viewers need to enjoy and believe what they see on screen.”

“But the majority is focused on making money these days and don’t want to invest much in the content. Yes, we must make money or else we won’t be able to survive. But quality needs to be good or else we won’t be able to make money for long. Only experimenting can bring about a revolution that is needed right now. We might fail mostly, but would succeed in the long run,”