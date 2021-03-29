ENTERTAINMENT

Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi Actor Rahul Sharma; According to him ratings should not be done on small screen

Avatar
By
Posted on

Rahul Sharma is an Indian actor, nowadays the audience are more looking forward for unique content and talent as we all know the generation is been growing so much and they are not looking for old same story.

So Rahul shares “People still like family dramas, but they also want to watch other things. Nowadays, you have to change according to the generation. You have to attempt new things even in a family drama. We need to upgrade ourselves in terms of creating, executing and presenting content. The need of the hour is to make it more realistic.”

he further explains  “The digital medium is the reason why we are being able to watch and understand what people across the globe are creating. Today’s generation is likely to be watching content that is real on OTT platforms more than what’s available on the small screen. So, if you want to target the youth, you have to do something more creative, something that they haven’t seen before. TV shows are still following the same pattern and often dragged on for years. We should gradually move towards making finite series. There needs to be a balance in order to cater to all kinds of audience. Content should rule and not the TRP game,”

Also apart from the daily soaps nowadays a lot of supernatural drama are also coming our way so Rahul add’s “If you want to make a supernatural show, you have to have good graphics/VFX, performances and lesser episodes. Viewers need to enjoy and believe what they see on screen.”

“But the majority is focused on making money these days and don’t want to invest much in the content. Yes, we must make money or else we won’t be able to survive. But quality needs to be good or else we won’t be able to make money for long. Only experimenting can bring about a revolution that is needed right now. We might fail mostly, but would succeed in the long run,”

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
298
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
288
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x