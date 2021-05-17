Q CELLS ramps R&D dollars for n-type PV tech Q.ANTUM NEO – Solar Builder

Q CELLS has begun investing a further €15.5 million into its global research and development HQ in Thalheim, near Bitterfeld-Wolfen in Germany, as part of the company’s ongoing R&D roadmap to drive next generation solar module technology development. The additional €15.5 million come on top of last year’s pledge to invest €20 million into machinery and equipment for next generation PV technology development.

Together with around €35 million of yearly R&D expenditure these will boost total investments into the HQ for technology innovation & quality to over €140 million by 2023.

This latest tranche of investment has been funneled into procuring specialist equipment that will support R&D efforts in n-type cell and module development. Q CELLS’ team of experienced scientists has identified this technology as the most effective next-gen driver of LCOE (levelized cost of electricity) reduction within PV over the next few years.

Development of the n-type technology – which will be called Q.ANTUM NEO – is already well advanced. Q.ANTUM NEO is the next step in Q CELLS’ unique Q.ANTUM Technology roadmap, utilizing n-type cells with passivating contacts to further increase the efficiency and power of the solar modules. Q CELLS expects to introduce Q.TRON, a new solar module manufactured using this cell technology within 2021, boosting efficiencies well above the levels of current p-type modules on the market. In parallel, Q CELLS is also working on tandem solar cell research & development based on perovskite technology in its technology and R&D HQ in Germany.

Q CELLS CTO, Dr. Daniel Jeong, said: “The core values of Q CELLS have always been technological excellence and leadership, and I am excited to reveal that the company is poised to once again introduce an era-defining PV technology to the market this year with a new high-efficiency module product made with our brand new n-type Q.ANTUM NEO technology. Our precise investment roadmap has been carefully considered to ensure that Q CELLS can continue to shape the next-generation of solar energy technology for many years to come.”