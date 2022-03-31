Qatar 2022: Gerardo Martino will go to the World Cup with Mexico, who won and qualified with the United States and Canada

Mexico, the director Gerard Martin, And United States of america This Wednesday on the closing date of the octagonal final of Qatar sealed its qualification for 2022 Concacaf and joined Canada, That he had already obtained his passport for the World Cup. However, the Canadians fell 1-0 on the Tour of Panama and will be in fourth place in the World Cup draw next Friday.

a Costa Rica, The one who beat the Americans 2–0 at home and held on to the score with them was not enough to snatch them from third place on goal difference, as they needed to win six goals away. but He had the consolation of being the representative of that region in June’s single-match playoff against New Zealand in Qatar, This also…