Qatar 2022: Such were the groups in the World Cup draw

- contract
- bbc news world
Qatar 2022 World Cup held a group draw and fans around the world already know who their team will play against and who are the rivals of their favorite teams.
top seeds were Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal,
The group remained the same even after the ceremonial ceremony held at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center.
The World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.
Group A
B Group
– Scotland, Wales or Ukraine
Group C
Group D
– UAE, Australia or Peru
Group E
– Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group F
Group G
Read Full News