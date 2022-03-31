Qatar 2022. Tata Martino gives Mexico World Cup ticket amid harsh criticism and health problems

“What Tata has done in the last seven months is shameful: defeat against USA in Nations League, Gold Cup and qualifying for Qatar 2022; disaster against Canada in octagon, miraculous victory in Jamaica in World Cup qualifying round And the tie with Costa Rica in Azteca, also on the way to the next World Cup. The team is shattered. Today, Mexico It is a selection without trade, or profit”. Thus, without hesitation, a columnist of the reputed newspaper universal Featured it Gerardo Martino Two months ago, in his actions as the head of the Mexican team. It is a true reflection of the spirit emanating from the work of the Argentine coach, who with all the criticism against him was finally able to get the ticket. Qatar 2022 Last night straight…