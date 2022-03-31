Qatar 2022 World Cup draw simulator: This is how cup groups can be

Draw for Friday, April 1 Mundial Qatar 2022 And, although many of the selections are missing for the 32 participants to be confirmed, the expectation of how the draw will go makes us look for alternatives to try to ease anxiety. In this case, there is a simulator to be able to play on how there can be eight groups.

By now, many of them classified are already known. Qatar 2022, But they are not all perfect. Due to this position, the pots defined are 1 and 4, although it is not yet clear which teams will enter from the playoffs.