Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot: what is La’Ab like and what does he represent

At the opening of the World Cup draw, Qatar 2022 mascot La’Aib was presented with a video copying Maradona’s goal against the English in 1986.

one of the most fascinating attractions of each world Cup It is the mascot, which is also a form of representation of each host’s culture. At the opening of the draw this Friday Introduced La’Ab, who will be the mascot of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, meet him

Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot: what does L’Ab look like and what does it mean

The official name of the mascot is La’Ab as it answers the native language of the organiser., as is customary at every World Cup event. The animated character so well looks like a ghost who runs away from town and…