Qatar 2022 World Cup song: “Haya Hayya”, the first theme of the World Cup soundtrack

A few hours before the World Cup draw, FIFA released the first single from the Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. this is song “hay hay” (“Better Together”), performed by Nigerian DavidQatari Ayesha and young americans Trinidad Cardona, The song, broadcast through the main streaming platforms and official fifa channelThere will be a high turnover while the draw is held at the Doha Convention Centre, scheduled for 1:00 pm (Argentina time). The video features archive images with the appearance of two Argentine football players: Diego Armando Maradona (the first to appear) and Daniel Passarella.

