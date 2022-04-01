Qatar 2022 World Cup: Who is Idris Elba, the actor who leads the draw

actor Idris Elba | One of the most important examples of the game this year is the driver, the draw for Mundial Qatar 2022, He was voted the sexiest man in 2018.

british actor He is one of the people in charge along with the journalist Reshmi Choudhary To clarify how the groups of the long-awaited sports competition are given.

This is not the first time that Idris Elba has attended an event fifa, The actor was already the presenter of the award poll the best A couple of times, one of them, with Diego Maradona on stage.

Idris Elba at the premiere of “Yadri” at Sundance Festival. (AFP)

In the official FIFA report on the incident, Elba talks about “special” What…