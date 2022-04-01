Qatar 2022 World Draw: How are the playoffs potted

fifa published this wednesday Updated ranking of the best positioned teams for the draw for the first group stage competing in Qatar 2022 and with the most recent ranking Portugal, Mexico and the United Statesthat’s how they are today playoff pot,
Qatar 2022 World Cup: How’s today’s chance for a draw with the qualified teams
with recent rankings Mexico and the United States In Concacaf QualificationAs of this Wednesday, there are already 29 selected confirmed Qatar World Cup 2022,
Pot 1: Qatar (host), Belgium, Brazil, France, ArgentinaEngland, Portugal and Spain;
Pot 2: Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States;
Pot 3: Iran, Japan, Serbia, Senegal, Morocco, Poland, Canada and South Korea…
Read Full News