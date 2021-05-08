ENTERTAINMENT

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Sherif arrested for embezzlement

Avatar

Officials said on Thursday that Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Imdi was arrested. He was charged with embezzlement and stripped of his duties. Whereas, the administrative office of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the emir was relieved of his duties, which would now be handled by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

Emadi is the finance minister in the wealthy Gulf Arab state since 2013. In a statement provided by the state’s news agency QNA, the government lawyer said that an investigation is underway. Emadi is being interrogated for charges of embezzlement, misuse of power and crimes related to the public sector. Foreign Minister and QIA President Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke about his arrest and said the investigation was related to Emadi’s ability as finance minister and not to his positions in the sovereign fund or bank. Sheikh Mohammed said, “There are no allegations related to his role in any other institutions. We are confident that our companies and institutions are operating at the highest levels of corporate governance and we are conducting regular reviews and audits for the governance of our companies. “Apart from this, he said that business is going on in our companies and our sovereign wealth fund. He declined to provide further details of what he described as an ongoing investigation.

Qatar, a major producer of liquefied natural gas. It will host the men’s football World Cup next year. The organization has invested heavily in infrastructure over the years before the event, which means spending on major projects is set to decrease this year.

Related Items:

Most Popular

61
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top