Qatar Finance Minister Ali Sherif arrested for embezzlement

Officials said on Thursday that Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Imdi was arrested. He was charged with embezzlement and stripped of his duties. Whereas, the administrative office of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the emir was relieved of his duties, which would now be handled by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

Emadi is the finance minister in the wealthy Gulf Arab state since 2013. In a statement provided by the state’s news agency QNA, the government lawyer said that an investigation is underway. Emadi is being interrogated for charges of embezzlement, misuse of power and crimes related to the public sector. Foreign Minister and QIA President Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke about his arrest and said the investigation was related to Emadi’s ability as finance minister and not to his positions in the sovereign fund or bank. Sheikh Mohammed said, “There are no allegations related to his role in any other institutions. We are confident that our companies and institutions are operating at the highest levels of corporate governance and we are conducting regular reviews and audits for the governance of our companies. “Apart from this, he said that business is going on in our companies and our sovereign wealth fund. He declined to provide further details of what he described as an ongoing investigation.

Qatar, a major producer of liquefied natural gas. It will host the men’s football World Cup next year. The organization has invested heavily in infrastructure over the years before the event, which means spending on major projects is set to decrease this year.