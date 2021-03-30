ENTERTAINMENT

QE vs NMK Live Score CBA League 2020-21 Qingdao Eagles vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Scorecard

QE vs NMK Live Score

Another anticipating an interesting match is on the way to excite the viewers. The is scheduled between the Dream11 teams Qingdao Eagles and Nanjiang Monkey Kings (QE vs NMK). The match is going to take place on March 30, 2021, at 01:00 PM. This match is going to present by CBA League. The CBA League is one the most popular league which continuously presenting very interesting matches to entertain the viewers. The teams are also giving fantastic matches by performing exceptionally in the matches. In this article, we gonna tell you about the match such as date, time, players, prediction, etc.

QE vs NMK Match Details

  • Match:- QE vs NMK,
  • League: CBA League 2020-21
  • Venue:- China
  • Date:- Tuesday, March 30, 2021
  • Time:- 01:00 PM.

Qingdao Eagles (QE) will be faced-off against the team Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK). Now, we will discuss the performance of the teams in the last 6 matches. Qingdao Eagles won their 3 matches out of 6 matches. On March 28, they have won their last match against the team Jilin Northeast Tigers by 8 points. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the team will win this match or not.

On the other hand, Nanjing Monkey Kings is currently sitting at the 18th position in the league standings. In the 6 matches, the team has won only 1 match. The team has got the victory in the last match against the team Jiangsu Dragons. Now, the team is all set to give tough competition to each other. Let’s see which team will win this match.

QINGDAO EAGLES:

  • Dakari Johnson (C)
  • Qing-Ming Wang (PF)
  • Wang Ruiz (SF)
  • Tailong Zhao (SG)
  • Darius Adams (PG)

NANJING MONKEY KINGS:

  • Arnett Moultrie (C)
  • Shengwei Wan (PF)
  • Wang Ziqi (SF)
  • Qiao Wenhan (SG)
  • Shirelijian Autonomous (PG)

After analyzing the previous record of the teams, the performance of the Qingdao Eagles team has been very good. The players are in really good form. The team is winning more and more matches. On the other side, team Nanjing Monkey Kings have performed well in the last match and won the game as well. But on the basis of the past 6 games, we are assuming that team Qingdao Eagles should win the match. Don’t miss the match on the Dream11 app. Stay tuned with us.

