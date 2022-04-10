Qualification Formula E | Vergne takes pole, grid penalty for de Vries

Jean-Eric Vergne has taken pole position for the second Formula E race in Rome. Earlier, he competed with Jake Dennis in the final. Robin Frijns will start in sixth place.

Vergne settled in the qualification quarterfinals with Frijns, whose starting place was sixth. Vergne defeated André Lauterer in the semi-finals before taking on Dennis in the final, who had defeated Mitch Evans in the quarter-finals.

Stoffel Vandoorne is in eighth place, while Nyck de Vries is satisfied with the starting position of thirteenth. De Vries was already eliminated in the group stage, which initially placed him in tenth place. He…