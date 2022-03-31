Qualified, final play-offs and potential opponents of the Devils: all about the World Cup draw

If it has been several months since the Red Devils were guaranteed to visit Qatar next November, many countries have waited for this break in March to validate their tickets. This was especially the case for the United States and Mexico in the CONCACAF area last night.

Here is a summary of the qualified teams:

Europe (UEFA): Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland

Africa (CAF): Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

North and Central America (CONCACAF): Canada, USA and Mexico

South America (CONMEBOL): Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay

Asia (AFC): Qatar (Host Countries), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

Whose last three tickets?

In Europe, a play-off should always be disputed: Ukraine and Scotland should face each other in June (the match was postponed due to the war), in Glasgow. The winner of this duel will challenge Wales…