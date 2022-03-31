Qualifying for Qatar 2022: Mexico vs El Salvador goals, scoreboard, summary and video

Mexican team will be in Qatar 2022. Gerardo Martino’s team discontinued their participation in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, By goal defeating the El Salvador national team 2–0 Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez.

The team did not show its best football, but Antuna’s spark was enough for El Trai to earn its classification as the second-best team in CONCACAF, now awaiting a World Cup draw to ascertain its fate in the competition at the end of 2022. Still working. TRAI is already a World Cup player.

Feather aim We present you the best works …