Qualifying laps in the last stop nets a surprise F1 point

The Anglo-Thai driver scored a three-place grid penalty at the Albert Park weekend after contact with Lance Stroll at the previous Jeddah race, but had to start the race from the back of the grid because his car lacked sufficient fuel. Sample after qualification.

Starting the race on hard tyres, Albon completed a whopping 57-lap stint on his original rubber, securing track conditions by staying out during several safety car and VSC periods.

He finished seventh, holding Esteban Ocon’s Alpine at bay, before standing on the final tour to complete the mandatory tire swap.

His switch to soft rubber allowed Ocon, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Pierre Gasly (Alfatauri), but Albon made enough of a gap over Bottas’ teammate Zhou Guanyue to still finish tenth.

